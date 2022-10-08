'Guardians of Skies' celebrate Air Force Day in Chandigarh

With 90 years of excellence, the Guardians of the Skies on Saturday celebrated Air Force Day in Chandigarh amidst cloudy skies, the first time the annual day celebrations were held outside the national capital.
Apart from the air warrior drill showcase and aerial displays, Rafale, Jaguar, Tejas, and Mirage 2000 will fly in the 'Sekhon' formation.
A ceremonial parade was organized at the Air Force Station with Chief of Air Staff V.R. Chaudhari taking the salute.
ALH Mk IV chopper will fly past Rudra formation at the parade event. There will be a demonstration by the mechanical transport team of vehicle dismantling and reassembly in a short time at the event, followed by a performance of the air warrior drill team.
The fly-past will commence with an 'Aakash Ganga' team of paratroopers in an AN-32 aircraft. Mi 17 V5 choppers will undertake a firefighting operation using a 'bambi bucket' while Mi17 IV helicopters will be performing helo casting.
Later in the afternoon, the fly-past will be held at Sukhna Lake.
"On Air Force Day, my greetings to the courageous air warriors and their families. The Indian Air Force has shown exceptional dexterity for decades. They have secured the nation and also shown remarkable human spirit during disasters."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
On the occasion, the IAF will unveil new camouflage uniforms for personnel.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended greetings and best wishes to all courageous IAF air warriors and their families on Indian Air Force Day.
"The IAF is known for its valor, excellence, performance, and professionalism. India is proud of its men and women in blue. Wishing them blue skies and happy landings," he said. (KB/ANS)