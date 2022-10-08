'Guardians of Skies' celebrate Air Force Day in Chandigarh

With 90 years of excellence, the Guardians of the Skies on Saturday celebrated Air Force Day in Chandigarh amidst cloudy skies, the first time the annual day celebrations were held outside the national capital.

Apart from the air warrior drill showcase and aerial displays, Rafale, Jaguar, Tejas, and Mirage 2000 will fly in the 'Sekhon' formation.

A ceremonial parade was organized at the Air Force Station with Chief of Air Staff V.R. Chaudhari taking the salute.