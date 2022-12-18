'Make in China' takes a hit in India; people cut purchases of Chinese items

About 58 percent of Indians have reduced their 'Make in China' purchases due to the current geopolitical situation while 26 percent said they found Indian alternatives to be better in price and quality when it comes to fashion, apparel, vehicle accessories, and gadgets categories, a new survey has shown.

About 59 percent of Indians surveyed said they do not have any Chinese app on their phone while 29 percent still have one or more, according to data compiled by the social community engagement platform LocalCircles.

The survey received over 40,000 responses from consumers located in 319 districts.

According to it, 28 percent found "Indian alternative was better in price-quality combination as also customer service, 11 percent opted for better quality Indian products, 8 percent preferred an alternative foreign product due to a combination of factors including better price, quality and customer service".