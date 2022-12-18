'Make in China' takes a hit in India; people cut purchases of Chinese items

About 58 percent of Indians have reduced their 'Make in China' purchases due to the current geopolitical situation while 26 percent said they found Indian alternatives to be better in price and quality when it comes to fashion, apparel, vehicle accessories, and gadgets categories, a new survey has shown.
About 59 percent of Indians surveyed said they do not have any Chinese app on their phone while 29 percent still have one or more, according to data compiled by the social community engagement platform LocalCircles.
The survey received over 40,000 responses from consumers located in 319 districts.
According to it, 28 percent found "Indian alternative was better in price-quality combination as also customer service, 11 percent opted for better quality Indian products, 8 percent preferred an alternative foreign product due to a combination of factors including better price, quality and customer service".
In addition, 8 percent stated that their choice was determined by the fact that they "didn't find many 'Make in China' products in the markets, stores or online".
Around 35 percent shared gadgets and electronic goods and accessories as the top category of Chinese products they bought in the last 12 months, followed by 14 percent indicating festive celebration articles like lighting, lamps, etc.
With health concerns over the quality of paints and other materials used, Chinese toys and stationery were purchased by only 5 percent, as well as Chinese gifts found favor with only 5 percent of respondents and their families.
As against 11 percent admitting to buying Chinese fashion products in 2021, the 2022 survey found only 3 percent are buying 'Make in China' bags, apparel, accessories, etc.
The survey came as the trade deficit between India and China is widening.
It touched $51.5 billion during April-October so far this fiscal as against $73.31 billion during the 2021-22 fiscal year and 44.03 billion in 2020-21, according to the data provided by Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.
"In summary, the current geo-political equation between the two countries -- the Galwan valley clash in June 2020 and the faceoff a few days ago along 'Line of Control' in Arunachal Pradesh -- is likely to lead to more Indians staying away from 'Make in China' products," said the survey. (KB/IANS)