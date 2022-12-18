'Pathaan' in MP Assembly? SRK starrer likely to ignite controversies

The controversy over the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starter film 'Pathaan' is yet to die down in Madhya Pradesh.

Amid rising demand to ban the film in theatres, the issue is likely to be discussed in the upcoming winter session of the Assembly scheduled to commence on Monday.

The controversy around 'Pathaan' was triggered after state Home Minister Narottam Mishra objected to a song from the film titled 'Besharam Rang', claiming that it hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community. Mishra said the way the colors saffron and green have been used in the costumes used in the song is objectionable.

Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam went one step further and asked Shah Rukh Khan if he would dare to watch his movie 'Pathaan' along with his daughter.