10 Amazing facts about Indian Railways

India is a country that prides itself due to its traditions and rich heritage. The fact translates to its trains as well, with the Indian railways having some really luxury trains. The railways own 5 super-luxury royal trains like the Royal Rajasthan on Wheels, The Golden Chariot, The Maharajas' Express, The Deccan Odyssey, and Palace on Wheels. The tariff of some of these trains doesn't come cheap at all.