Honouring India's enormous culinary legacy





For making pannacotta



1cup milk



1cup cream



1/2 cup of sugar



1 ready gulab jamun



2 ml of vanilla essence



Pinch of saffron



5 grams of gelatin



For making Rabri



4 cups of milk



1 Cup of sugar



Edible colour orange



Edible colour green



How to make:



For making pannacotta heat sugar, cream, and milk together with vanilla essence.



Add gelatin into a mixture and cool it down, in your desired mould put half a piece of gulab jamun and pour pannacotta mixture with saffron into your mould.



For making rabri reduce milk and sugar up to 20 per cent, divide into three and add food colour



Do plating as per the image.



Tiranga Masala Bhat



Chef Jerson Fernandes, Culinary Director at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, has created a Tiranga Masala Bhat meal that captures the essence of Republic Day. The recipe is meticulously executed to ensure that the colours and flavours of the recipe complement one another.



The meal is a mash-up of actual joyful celebrations, with each item representing our country's prosperity, diversified culture, traditions, rich flora and fauna, and proud legacy. Some of the dish's primary elements include organic components sourced from farmers-our actual heroes-natural colours from fruits and vegetables, and locally sourced ingredients to promote sustainability.



Efforts have been made to retain the authenticity of the dish, yet giving it a twist of taste and flavour. The dishes are integral to the patriotic celebrations of every Indian for the emotional connection they possess.



Ingredients:



Basmati Rice 300gms



Spinach Paste 100gms



Carrot Paste 100gms



Curd 50gms



Cream 150gms



Chopped Onions 150gms



Chopped Garlic 30gms



Cumin Seeds 1tblspn



Mustard Seeds 1/2 tblspn



Curry Leaves 2 sprigs



Red Chillies 4-5nos



Salt To Taste



Pepper Powder to Taste



Tomato Puree 200 gms



Peanuts 100 gms



Chana Dal 100gms



Corriander 1 sprig



Mint 1 sprig



Oil 100ml



Butter 50gms



Ghee 40gms



Chilly Powder 1 tblspn



Garam Masala Powder 3 tblspn



Cumin Powder 3 tblspn



Method:



Wash and soak the basmati rice for 20 minutes. Drain the water and boil it to perfection.



For the carrot rice, heat ghee in a pan, add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, and garlic, and saute well. Once onions go translucent, add the carrot puree and cook well, add boiled basmati rice, cream, and garam masala powder and mix to get saffron-coloured rice. Check for seasoning







For the spinach rice, heat ghee in a pan, add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, and garlic, and saute well. Once the onions go translucent, add the spinach puree, chopped coriander, and mint and cook well, add boiled basmati rice, cream, and garam masala powder and mix to get green-coloured rice. Check for seasoning.



For the curd rice, heat oil in a pan, add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, and curry leaves, and saute well. Once cold add curd, cream, basmati rice, chopped ginger, and salt and mix well. Check for seasoning.







For the tomato sauce, boil tomatoes, make a concasee, and temper it using garlic, onions, salt, pepper, chilly powder, cumin powder, and garam masala powder.



Start plating by using a ring mould brushed with butter to plate the 3 flavours of rice one above the other to resemble colours of the flag.



Top it with beaten curd and a rolled crispy papad and fresh sprigs of coriander/garden greens.



The tomato sauce has to be poured around the moulded rice.



The beaten curd has to be mixed with cumin powder and lined on the side, over which you place roasted peanuts, chana dal, fried red chillies, curry leaves, and edible flowers of your choice (either rose petals or baby sunflowers)







Accompany with a lemon wedge to squeeze before eating.



Chefs tip: Always brush butter/oil on the inner surface of the ring mould to ensure the rice grains don't stick to it while demoulding. Ensure while roasting the papad, it is hot while being rolled to get the desired shape and finish. If it's cold, it will break while rolling.



Tricolour Idli by Chef Anand Rawat, Corporate Chef Head at Noormahal Palace Hotel, Karnal



Ingredients:



500 gms urad dal



1 kg idli rawa



5 gram cooking soda salt (as per taste)



For colour:



tricolour idli



50 gms carrot puree



50 gms spinach puree, blanched 2-3 okra



Method:



Wash and soak urad dal and idli rawa separately. Urad dal needs to be soaked for 5 to 6 hours or overnight.



Drain the excess water and start grinding the urad dal with some salt in a wet grinder or blender to prepare the batter.



Add some water if needed and blend till you get nice frothy thick and smooth batter.



Squeeze out excess water from rava and add to the urad dal batter. Mix well and keep aside for fermentation in a warm place for a few hours.



Boil carrots and blanch spinach separately and put it in a blender for fine puree for the colour.



Once the batter is ready, take some batter in 3 separate bowls. Add the carrot puree and spinach puree to the 2 parts of batter separately and stir nicely to get the desired colour. Keep the 3rd part of batter as it is.



Take the idli mould, insert muslin cloth, sprinkle some water and keep aside. Preheat the idli steamer.



With a help of a spoon, first add the orange colour idli batter in the idli mould then the plain idli batter and the third with the green idli batter.



Cut one okra and place it on the centre of white layer of the idli batter.



Cook the tricolour idlis in the preheated steamer for about 15 to 20 minutes. Idlis should be soft, light and fluffy.



Remove the tricolour idlis and serve hot with sambhar and chutney.

