Songs that celebrate India

On January 26, 1950, India's Constitution went into effect, and the nation became a republic. Thus, this day is extremely important to all Indians. Indians watch tableaux honouring the nation's vibrant culture and its brave military forces during the Republic Day parade as they celebrate this historic day with a strong sense of patriotism.



By listening to some patriotic music, one may always celebrate the day with close friends and family. Bollywood has always come to our aid in this situation. There are many songs that celebrate all that makes India beautiful, from vocalist Lata Mangeshkar's "Ae Mere Watan ke Logon" to "Meri Desh Ki Dharti."



'Teri Mitti' from 'Kesari'



From the 2019 album 'Kesari,' the soulful single 'Teri Mitti' is featured. With strong lyrics, soulful music and a hint of Punjabi, the sacrifice of soldiers is honoured in the song.



You would be reminded of the many lives lost in the struggle for the India of today. Punjabi artist B Praak performed the song, which was penned by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Arko Pravo Mukherjee. Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra sings the feminine version of this song.



'Ae Watan' from 'Raazi'



'Ae Watan' is a nationalistic song featured on the soundtrack of the 2018 Indian movie Raazi. The song was performed by Sunidhi Chauhan and Arijit Singh. The lyrics were written by Gulzar and Allama Iqbal, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composed the music. The video for the song features Alia Bhatt as Sehmat Khan. It expresses the individual's bond with their nation.



'Ye Jo Desh Hai Tera' from 'Swades'



'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera' is a song from the Shah Rukh Khan and Gayatri Joshi movie 'Swades.' The music was written and sung for the Asutosh Gowariker-directed movie by composer A R Rahman. Javed Akhtar is credited with writing the song's lyrics. The song from the 2004 movie talks about one's motherland and how their connection to it is unbreakable.



'Vande Mataram' from 'ABCD2'



The song 'Vande Mataram' is from the 2015 film 'Any Body Can Dance 2.' The song's lyrics were penned by Rimi Nique and Badshah. It was performed by Tanishka Sanghvi, Divya Kumar, Badshah, and Daler Mehndi. It honours the very best of India.



'Rang De Basanti' (Title Track)



The soundtrack for the 2006 movie was made available by Sony Music Entertainment. It featured lyrics written in both English and Hindi by rapper Blaaze and music by A. R. Rahman. The song, performed by Daler Mehendi, portrays India's rich cultural heritage. It is undoubtedly a song to improve one's mood, especially when combined with Punjabi beats.



(SJ/IANS)