Aero India 2023: US and France slug it out at Aero India eyeing orders for INS Vikrant

By: Ateet Sharma

The world's leading defense companies have lined up at the 2023 edition of the Aero India air show to showcase their cutting-edge technologies in a bid to further develop their industrial footprint in India.

Over 100 foreign companies, including Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, Airbus, Boeing, SAAB, Safran, and Rolls Royce, from more than 80 countries are amongst the major exhibitors at Asia's largest aero show which kicked off in Bengaluru today.

Dassault Aviation is presenting at Aero India 2023 a model of Rafale C in the colors of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and a model of Rafale Marine which is a candidate for the renewal of the fleet of onboard fighters of the Indian Navy.

The French aerospace company is highlighting its long association with India in the military field as IAF, having been equipped with Dassault aircraft since 1953, is its oldest export customer.

The acquisition contract for 36 Rafale signed in 2016 and the modernization of the Mirage 2000 I/TI has extended the historic partnership.