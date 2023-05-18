Jan Dhan scheme speedily narrows banking gap in India, empowers women

It also praised India for a "huge amount" of success in the last-mile delivery of banking services to underserved communities.



"While many of these women are actively using their PMJDY accounts, they are doing so only to access the benefit transfers they receive from government initiatives, which means that they are simply cashing out their benefits," it said.



The global non-profit, which was formed after the first-ever UN Women's Conference on human rights in 1975, has collaborated with Indian banks to encourage women to save money in their PMJDY accounts. This would help build financial resilience for women and economic resilience in India, it said in its report on �The Power of Jan Dhan.'



Access to banking through PMJDY has allowed Indian women to save money they get from different sources. The report revealed that the average balance maintained by women was 30 per cent more than that by men. It reflected how the PMJDY is contributing to women's empowerment.



Women's World Banking Executive VP (Asia) Sriraman Jagannath said, "We are blessed to have a platform like the Jan Dhan Yojana, which can be the world's largest women's empowerment opportunity." [IANS/NS]