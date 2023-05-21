Indian wedding culture: The evolving role of families

Indian weddings are renowned for their grandeur and cultural significance, deeply rooted in traditions that have been passed down through generations. However, as society evolves and modernises, so does the institution of marriage and the roles played by families in Indian weddings. In recent years, a discernible shift has taken place, redefining the dynamics and responsibilities of families during this momentous celebration.



The International Day of Families, observed on May 15 each year, serves as a meaningful occasion to not only acknowledge the importance of families but also to examine their role in shaping cultural practices, such as weddings, within specific contexts. In Indian society, where weddings hold immense significance and where the wedding market is a $50 bn+ industry, it is crucial to explore the evolving dynamics of families within this realm. Let's take a deeper look to understand the changing dynamics and emerging trends:



Embracing Individual Choices:



Traditionally, Indian weddings were initiated, decided and planned by parents and elders, with limited inputs from the couple. However, in contemporary Indian society, there is a growing emphasis on individual choices and preferences. Couples are increasingly empowered to make decisions not only regarding choosing their partners but also around their wedding ceremonies, guest lists, their choice of wedding venues and vendors as well as every possible detail around their special day. Families are happily adapting to this paradigm shift by embracing the desires and aspirations of the couple, encouraging personal autonomy while providing guidance and support as we see an increasing focus on prioritising the couple's happiness in the celebration.



Collaborative Planning:



Gone are the days when wedding planning was solely the responsibility of the bride's family. Today, families on both sides actively participate in the planning process, creating a collaborative and inclusive environment. Parents and siblings of the bride and groom discuss ideas, share responsibilities, and work together to organise a memorable event. There is also an increasing trend of many events being shared between the families. This collective involvement fosters stronger bonds between families and promotes a sense of unity, as they collectively embark on the journey of celebrating love and commitment.