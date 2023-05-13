Priyanka lands in Delhi for Parineeti-Raghav engagement ceremony

Even as the entire nation was glued to the Karnataka election results, the arrival of Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Saturday for her sister Parineeti's engagement with AAP leader Raghav Chadha drew a phalanx of press photographers and TV camera persons to the VIP area of Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport.



Sporting a golf cap and dark shades, and lightly dressed in a beige sporty ensemble, Priyanka came out of the airport and headed straight for, presumably, Kapurthala House, where the ceremony is taking place at 5 p.m.



Unlike other occasions, she was not accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas, with whom she most recently grabbed a lot of attention on the Met Gala red carpet, or her daughter Malti Marie.

Priyanka, of course, has been coming regularly to India, first for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's three-day inauguration gala and then for promotions of the sci-fi thriller series 'Citadel' with co-star Richard Madden.



The engagement ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. with the chanting of the Sukhmani Sahib from the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs, which will be followed by the 'ardas' or the holy prayer. It is expected to be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, and Bollywood personalities as well.