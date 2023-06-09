A newly wed couple dies from heart attack at the same time

One day after their wedding ceremony, the bodies of a young Indian couple were discovered at their residence. The post-mortem revealed that they both passed away from heart attacks that occurred at the same time. The two, who were 22 and 24 years old, were not known to have experienced heart issues in the past. Investigators believe they may have had a heart attack as a result of suffocating while resting in an unventilated chamber.
SP Balrampur The viscera from both remains have been retained for further examination at the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Lucknow to help solve the mystery surrounding the couple's deaths.
However, some local police officers said that because the couple's chamber lacked ventilation, their heart attack might have actually been the result of suffocation while they slept.
The bodies of the couple, identified as Pratap Yadav, 24, and Pushpa Yadav, 22, were found in a room at their residence on Thursday morning in Godhiya village, a neighbourhood inside the Kasierganj police station in Bahraich. The couple was found dead in an odd state in a chamber that was shut from the inside just one day after they were wed.
"Although there were no injuries on the couple's bodies or indications of forced entrance into the room, which rule out any criminal involvement in their deaths, the post-mortem report's discovery that they both suffered heart attacks at the same time has some people worried. We are now creating a timeline of everything the couple did on the day before they passed away. We are also adding their Wednesday meal. Additionally, a team of forensic investigators is investigating the scene and the circumstances to determine what caused the victims' deaths, according to Rajnath Singh, the inspector in charge of Kaiserganj Police Station.