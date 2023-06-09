A newly wed couple dies from heart attack at the same time

One day after their wedding ceremony, the bodies of a young Indian couple were discovered at their residence. The post-mortem revealed that they both passed away from heart attacks that occurred at the same time. The two, who were 22 and 24 years old, were not known to have experienced heart issues in the past. Investigators believe they may have had a heart attack as a result of suffocating while resting in an unventilated chamber.

SP Balrampur The viscera from both remains have been retained for further examination at the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Lucknow to help solve the mystery surrounding the couple's deaths.

However, some local police officers said that because the couple's chamber lacked ventilation, their heart attack might have actually been the result of suffocation while they slept.