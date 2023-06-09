Indian-origin nurse charged in death of 7-year-old in UK hospital

An Indian-origin nurse appeared in court for allegedly killing a seven-year-old boy at a private children's hospital in Britain in 2016 by switching off his vital breathing device.



Anuradha Bhupathiraju, 62, was charged with gross negligence manslaughter for turning off the breathing monitor for more than two hours without a doctor's permission, the Daily Mail reported.



As a consequence, James Dwerryhouse died of severe brain injury.



Bhupathiraju, with more than three decades of nursing experience, appeared before the Westminster magistrates last week, and confirmed her name, date of birth and her address.



Senior District Judge Paul Goldspring, granted her bail pending a plea hearing at Southwark crown court due this month. He also prohibited her from leaving the UK and ordered her to surrender her passport.