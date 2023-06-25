Agra Metro set to become operational before 2024 polls

The 29.08 km long Metro rail network in Agra is all set to become operational months before the August 2024 deadline as work is progressing at a brisk pace.



An official said on Saturday that all the trains and stations will be fully secured by CCTV cameras. One of the features of these CCTV cameras is that if spot a suspicious object lying unclaimed for more than a reasonable time period, they will alert the station controller/Metro staff in the station premises.

Similarly, if any passenger crosses the yellow safety line on the platform and advances towards the track area, these cameras will sense this activity and inform the station controller accordingly. These are special PTZ CCTV cameras (Pan, Tilt, Zoom), which can cater to wide angles and cover all dark spots in the concourse area.

Passenger safety and security will be of topmost priority for Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC). Women's safety is also extremely important and many measures have been taken for the same. For example, female housekeeping staff will be deputed to help the female passengers.