India's economic scale, market potential enabling startups to flourish: Piyush Goyal

Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday that India's remarkable economic scale and market potential have played a pivotal role in enabling startups to flourish and thrive in the global startup ecosystem.

Addressing the ‘Startup20 Shikhar’ in Gurugram, Goyal, the Minister for Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, said that there must be a global effort to nurture inclusive, supportive and sustainable startup ecosystems in all parts of the world to address global challenges.

He said that it is not just the role of individual nations, but the collective responsibility of all the nations to support innovation and the startup ecosystem.

Highlighting the importance of the discussions on startups in the G20, the minister said that the focus has to be on facilitating exchange of ideas, best practices and funding mechanisms and promoting collaborations in research and development.