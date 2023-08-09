India’s Chandrayaan-3 gets more closer to the moon

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday said the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has moved closer to the moon surface with the reduction in its orbit for a second time.

The Indian space agency said: "Chandrayaan-3's orbit is reduced to 174 km x 1437 km following a manuevre performed today. The next operation is scheduled for August 14, 2023, between 11:30 and 12:30 Hrs. IST."

The spacecraft was brought down further – reduction in orbit - by firing its onboard engines to 174 km x 1437 km from 170 km x 4313 km. The orbit is reduced so that the main purpose of the Chandrayaan-3 mission is sought to be achieved, that is, soft landing of the lander on the moon.

The orbit reduction is done by retro firing (backward propulsion) of the on-board motors to slow down the spacecraft. The third orbit reduction operation will be on August 14 between 11.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m.