Places to visit over a long weekend

For both natives and visitors, a long weekend is a great time to either explore or indulge in some rest and rejuvenation. These locations are some of the best ones to visit over a holiday weekend if you're seeking for something to do.

Consider Kerala's Munnar and Alleppey if you want a combination of a hill station and a beach. Travellers can see the well-known tea estates, the Mattupetty Dam in Munnar, the Alappuzha Lighthouse, and enjoy a houseboat stay in Alleppey in just four days.

Coorg in Karnataka

Bangalore city is around a seven-hour journey from Coorg or Kodagu, commonly referred to as the Scotland of India. You can go to Talakaveri, Abbey Falls, Mandalpatti Peak, Dubare Elephant Camp, Padi Igguthappa Temple, Sri Bhagandeshwara Temple, and the Iruppu Falls. From home stays to luxurious resorts, there are many places to stay.

South Goa

There is perpetual contention between North and South Goa. South Goa is the place to go if you want to get away from the crowds and the nightlife of North Goa. South Goa's beaches also provide possibilities for beach lodging. Cola Beach (which has a beach on one side and a backwater on the other), Agonda Beach, Butterfly Beach, Palolem Beach, Cabo de Rama Fort, and Mormugao Fort are a few wonderful beaches to explore. You may also decide to visit Dudhsagar Falls during the day.