Exotic places to visit this summer for rejuvenation

Now, what if you were to wake up at a cozy place amid nature and sip your morning brew, taking in gorgeous views? Sounds like an ideal way to start the weekend, doesn't it? A short weekend getaway comes with several benefits besides being a way to rejuvenate and recharge yourself.



Unlike a week-long or fortnight-long vacation that you plan for months and will almost certainly be heavy on your wallet, a weekend getaway is simple, convenient, and easy to plan. You needn't spend too much time planning a packed itinerary and saving up every penny. Weekend getaways require minimal planning and are significantly more cost-effective than a full-fledged vacation. All you need to think about is where you're going, when you want to go, and how to get to your destination.



The transport factor



Speaking of getting to your destination, there's nothing that gives you the freedom of travelling and exploring a place quite like a self-drive getaway. And the best way to do that? Car sharing.



So, what do we mean by car sharing? No, we aren't talking about hailing a cab and sharing the vehicle with other passengers. We mean any car you choose and will be yours for the duration of your getaway for a reasonable fee but without any added costs like insurance premiums or maintenance costs. Yes, leasing a car might be the ideal way to go when you're going on a weekend trip. But why? Before we delve into the benefits of leasing a car, here are some places you can visit to enjoy a leisurely weekend.