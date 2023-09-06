Delhi Police Commissioner seeks early Metro service to aid staff on duty for G20 Summit

The G20 Summit is scheduled in the national Capital on September 9 and 10.

"For the purpose, Delhi Police, in coordination with various stakeholders, has laid down elaborate security, law & order and traffic arrangements involving about 40,000 personnel in all, which will come into full scale deployment from September 7 onwards," the letter read.

"Since the arrangements at the Summit Venue i.e., IECC, ITPO and Rajghat shall begin from early morning hours, the reporting time for staff for these venues has been kept from 5 a.m onwards.

"In view of the traffic restrictions in the venue affected areas, primarily NDMC and South West District areas, being put in place, the police and other support staff will be greatly facilitated if the Metro Services on 8, 9 and 10 can begin from about 0400 hrs. this will enable hassle free travel of staff and timely reporting at the two prime venues i.e. IECC/ITPO and Rajghat," the CP wrote in the letter.

"May I request you to kindly consider the request from Delhi Police and make necessary arrangements accordingly, as a welfare measure for staff of Delhi Police and other assisting agencies, for the duration as mentioned above," he added.

(IANS/SR)