BMC starts vaccinating 15K stray dogs to make Mumbai 'rabies-free'

The QR codes will incorporate details about the dog's vaccination status, the feeders, locality and other relevant data.

The vaccination started in the eastern suburbs, at S Ward of Bhandup-Kanjurmarg, T Ward of Mulund and western suburbs in P North of Malad, R South of Kandivali, R Central of Borivali and R North in Dahisar.

On an average, Mumbai reports around 80,000 cases of dog-bites, the highest in Maharashtra, officials said. Later, the civic body is likely to take up the initiative in other parts of the city to vaccinate the stray canine population, estimated at over 1.50 lakh.

(IANS/SR)