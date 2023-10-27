On Dassehra, deceased Mumbai man’s organs give new life to three patients

Three persons waitlisted for organs got a new lease of life on Dassehra (October 24) from a 66-year-old male from Mulund, who was declared brain dead a day earlier, officials said here on Wednesday (25th October).

The patient succumbed to complications following intracerebral bleeding on Monday at the Fortis Hospital in Mulund. But in the hour of grief, his family, comprising his wife and two sons, consented to donate his organs.

The Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC) assigned three waitlisted patients who have now got a fresh start in life, marking the city’s 38th cadaveric organ donation so far in 2023.

The recipients include a 54-year-old man from Nashik, who was given the liver; a 55-year-old woman from Mulund, who was given one kidney; while the other kidney went to a patient in a local BMC hospital. The harvested corneas of the deceased man were handed over to an eye bank in Ghatkopar.