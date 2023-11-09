Internet services suspended in parts of J&K's Pulwama till Nov 8

Internet services have been suspended from Wampora and Hunipora areas of south Kashmir's Pulwama district due to security reasons until November 8, officials said.

"Whereas, the ADGP, Kashmir Zone, Srinagar, being the authorised officer under the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, has issued directions to the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs)/Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to suspend mobile data (2G/3G/4G/5G) services in Wampora and Hunipora area (latitude 33.9614541 and longitude 74.8720951 with 3 km of radius) of Puiwama district from 19:00 hour on November 5, 2023, to 19:00 hour on November 8, 2023; and whereas, the order/letter under reference, inter-airs, mentions about possibility of mobile data (2G/3G/4G/5G) services to be misused by anti-national elements/miscreants, which may cause deterioration in public order," said an order issued by the Union Home Department.