91% of Indian Gen Z workers prepared for AI adoption at workplace

Gen Z in India is excited to use generative AI in the workplace, with 91 per cent saying they feel prepared for their employer to adopt the technology in everyday work, a report showed on Friday.

While 81 per cent of Gen Z employees have leveraged generative AI to enhance their work, 45 per cent seek training for hard skills related to their jobs, compared to 40 per cent for soft skills, according to Adobe’s ‘Future Workforce Study for India’.

“Gen Z workers are the most tech-savvy generation yet, and they're eager to embrace disruptive technologies like generative AI. To capitalise on this opportunity, organisations must strike a balance between embracing these technologies and nurturing a culture that aligns with evolving requirements,” said Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President and Managing Director at Adobe India.

Gen Z is eager to lend their perspectives at work, with most respondents (96 per cent) saying they are comfortable providing feedback to their peers and colleagues.

An overwhelming majority of Gen Z workers (93 per cent) in the country are eager to grow, not only in impact but up the corporate ladder to the C-suite.