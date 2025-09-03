Extraditing Sheikh Hasina: Terrorists plot hostage siege at India’s Mission in Dhaka

New Delhi, Sep 3: An Intelligence Bureau alert has revealed that a major attack was being planned on the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. The plot, according to the information, was being planned by Al Qaeda in the Subcontinent and the Jamaatul Ansar fil Hindal Sharqia.

These terror groups planned to lay siege to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and then hold the diplomats hostage. The demand is to extradite Sheikh Hasina from India. Since the fall of her government, Sheikh Hasina has taken refuge in India.

This issue has been a thorn in the ties between the two countries. Bangladesh has been demanding her extradition and has blamed this issue on the failing relations between the two nations.

Security officials say that this plan could not have been planned by the two terror groups on their own. There is clearly an ISI link to it. Under Sheikh Hasina, the ISI was kept at a distance. This was an irritant for the Jamaat-e-Islami too, as it is a proxy for the ISI and also a known “India-hater.”

Under Sheikh Hasina, ties with India were rock solid, and this was proving to be a major irritant for the ISI and Jamaat. With the regime change, a lot has changed in Bangladesh, and the ISI has been given a free hand in the country.

While the government under Sheikh Hasina did not give much importance to Pakistan, there were a few in Bangladesh who were hand in glove with the ISI. The ISI had with the help of its cronies, managed to smuggle in arms and ammunition into Bangladesh since 2023. This suggests that there was a major plan on hand to destabilise the government and also hurt India’s interests.