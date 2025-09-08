Exporters to meet RBI chief for easier loan terms amid US tariff hike

New Delhi, Sep 7: Indian exporters are likely to meet RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra next week to seek easier loan repayment norms and waiver of penal interest in the wake of the challenging situation that they face due to the hike in US tariffs that have put them at a disadvantage vis-a-vis their competitors.

The exporters are expected to request a 12-month moratorium on credit repayment and demand a relaxed NPA classification on export loans of up to 180 days in the meeting with the RBI Governor expected to be held on Thursday, according to an NDTV Profit report.

They also want a sovereign guarantee scheme to help them diversify into new markets following the higher tariffs in the US. The Trump administration has imposed a 25 per cent punitive tariff on India for purchasing Russian oil, on top of the 25 per cent base customs duty. The 50 per cent tariff is among the highest, making Indian goods uncompetitive compared with countries like Vietnam and Bangladesh with which India competes in sectors such as textiles, leather and footwear. These are labour-intensive sectors, and it is feared that any major loss in the market could lead to job losses.