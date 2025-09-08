India amps up Connect Central Asia policy with key focus on Chabahar Port amid swaying diplomatic dynamics

New Delhi, Sep 7: The recent times witnessed a notable recalibration of diplomatic ties among nations. On the one hand, Washington’s revised trade tariff has initiated a realignment of nations. On the other hand, Beijing’s growing caution in Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) funding reflects its concerns over debt sustainability and security in frontier regions.

Beijing’s sudden withdrawal from a flagship component of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) signals a more restrained foreign investment stance.

Delays, security threats to Chinese personnel, and Islamabad’s repayment difficulties have tested Beijing’s risk tolerance.

Meanwhile, New Delhi has doubled down on its Connect Central Asia policy, leveraging Chabahar as a lynchpin for access to Afghanistan and beyond.

On Sunday, September 7, India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a telephone conversation with his counterpart Ali Akbar Ahmadian of Iran. Reports said that their talks focussed on expanding cooperation between the two countries and the present regional situation.

During the discussion, the Chabahar port project was also in focus.

Due to its strategic location, the Shahid Beheshti Port at Chabahar in Iran is an important point for trade and commerce. India has undertaken to develop the port by equipping and operating general cargo and container terminals for 10 years.