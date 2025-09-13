Shift eminent in current crisis over India-US trade tariff

New Delhi, Sep 13: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement on Friday that tariffs on Indian goods have been imposed out of fear of a stronger India was not in isolation.

SBI Capital Markets, in its report “Tariffs are Made in the USA, but Resilience is Made in India,” described the aggressive US tariff regime as a “key flashpoint” designed to pressure India’s external sector.

The report had viewed the approach as targeted at curbing India’s broader economic momentum.

However, recent developments suggest the weather may turn favourable, and talks can be expected to resume “very soon”, according to people in the know.

But critics continued to question the US imposing heavy tariffs on India.

Earlier this week, China’s Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, criticised the United States for “using tariffs as a weapon to demand exorbitant prices,” calling the 50 per cent levy on India “unfair, unreasonable”.

Trump’s decision to hold off on fresh Russia sanctions or deeper China tariff hikes -- while targeting India’s energy imports -- has attracted debate within the US too.

It turned louder when Washington abruptly called off its negotiating team’s visit to New Delhi for the sixth round of bilateral trade talks last month. An extra levy was, however, imposed on Indian goods, alleging oil imports from Russia.

“These (the US tariff regime) developments are expected to reshape supply chains, particularly in sectors where India holds strategic relevance. In this evolving landscape, Section 232 tariffs have had a notable impact on sectors like the copper, steel, aluminium, and automobile industries, influencing pricing and competitiveness. India now faces increased sensitivity to external trade headwinds, prompting a reassessment of trade strategy and sectoral resilience,” observed KPMG, widely recognized as one of the “Big Four” accounting firms, this month.