PM Modi to inaugurate multiple projects, including Purnea Airport, on Sep 15

Patna, Sep 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Purnea district of Bihar to address a massive rally and inaugurate a series of major development projects worth around Rs 36,000 crore, including the much-awaited Purnea Airport.

The airport inauguration will mark Bihar’s fourth operational commercial airport, after Patna, Gaya, and Darbhanga.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Interim Terminal Building at the new Civil Enclave of Purnea Airport, which is expected to significantly enhance passenger handling capacity in northeastern Bihar.

In line with his government’s focus on improved connectivity, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several rail projects, including the foundation stone of the Bikramshila-Katareah rail line (Rs 2,170 crore), providing a direct rail link across the Seemanchal and Bhagalpur regions.

He will also inaugurate the Araria–Galgalia (Thakurganj) rail line (Rs 4,410 crore), and flag off new train services including Vande Bharat Express between Jogbani and Danapur, apart from Amrit Bharat Express between Saharsa–Chheharta (Amritsar) and Jogbani–Erode.

These services will improve access and integration across districts such as Araria, Purnea, Madhepura, Saharsa, Khagaria, Begusarai, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, and Patna, while connecting Bihar to Punjab and Tamil Nadu.

The Prime Minister will also launch the National Makhana Board in Bihar, aimed at promoting production, developing new technology, strengthening post-harvest management, and boosting exports and branding.