Hindi should be the language of science, justice, police: HM Amit Shah

Gandhinagar, Sep 14: On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that Hindi should not just be a medium of communication and official work but also the cornerstone of technology, science, justice and police administration.

Addressing the Fifth All India Official Language Conference, HM Shah said, "When all the work is done in Indian languages, it automatically promotes a connect with the masses."

He said Hindi should not just be limited to use as a language for official work and a medium of communication, but its scope should be widened. "Hindi should be the language of science, technology, law and justice and police."

The Home Minister also invited Chief Ministers of all states to write to the Union Home Ministry in their mother tongue and promised that he would reply in their language itself.

He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling for the use of technology for promoting regional languages.

"With the establishment of the Bharatiya Bhasha Anubhag (Indian Languages Section), the Department of Official Language has now become a complete department," he said.

He reiterated that Hindi is not a competitor of other Indian languages but their friend and highlighted the Sarthi software for translation, which integrates Hindi with other Indian languages by translating other languages to Hindi and vice versa.