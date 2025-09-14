Trump urges NATO members to stop buying Russian oil, threatens 50‑100 pc tariffs on China

New York, Sep 14: After having singled out India for punitive tariffs, US President Donald Trump has finally taken his NATO allies to task for “shocking” purchases of Russian oil and said he would impose 50 per cent to 100 per cent tariffs on China if they stopped buying from Moscow.

“NATO’S commitment to WIN (the Ukraine war) has been far less than 100 per cent, and the purchase of Russian Oil, by some, has been shocking”, he posted on Truth Social on Saturday.

Trump imposed a 25 per cent punitive tariff on India for buying Russian oil, in addition to the 25 per cent reciprocal tariff, while others purchasing oil and gas from Moscow have been given a free pass.

“I am ready to do major Sanctions on Russia when all NATO Nations have agreed, and started, to do the same thing, and when all NATO Nations STOP BUYING OIL FROM RUSSIA”, he said, putting some words in all capitals for emphasis.

He said that NATO members stopping Russian oil purchases and "NATO, as a group, placing 50% to 100% TARIFFS ON CHINA, to be fully withdrawn after the WAR with Russia and Ukraine is ended, will also be of great help in ENDING this deadly, but RIDICULOUS, WAR”.

Challenging the military alliance, he wrote, “I am ready to ‘go’ when you are. Just say when”.

He pointed out that Beijing wields enormous influence over Moscow and has the power to stop the war.