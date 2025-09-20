India aims to double seafood exports to $15 billion by 2030

New Delhi, Sep 20: India has emerged as a global leader in seafood exports, currently supplying to 132 countries, and the nation has set an aim to double its exports to $15 billion by 2030.

India has shipped 16,98,170 tonnes of seafood worth Rs 62,408.45 crore ($7.45 billion) during 2024-25 as against exports of 17,81,602 tonnes in 2023-24, worth Rs 60,523.89 crore ($7.38 billion), reflecting the sector’s strong resilience despite global trade fluctuations.

The fisheries sector also supports the livelihood of more than 30 million fishers and fish farmers, highlighting its crucial role in the nation’s economy, Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI) said ahead of SEAI's India International Seafood Show 2025.

The 24th edition of the India International Seafood Show, Asia’s premier seafood trade fair, will be held from September 25 to 28, at Bharat Mandapam here.