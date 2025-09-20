A Chinese international student and activist goes missing during a trip home

Also known as Tara and online as @TaraFreesoul, Zhang focused on promoting dialogue between ethnic groups in China, particularly between Han and Tibetan communities. In September, she was scheduled to begin her studies at the School of Oriental and Asian Studies in London.

“This is a case of transnational repression,” Maya Wang, associate Asia director at Human Rights Watch, told RFA. “The fear is that students’ activism abroad is being closely watched. The impact here is to make everyone very worried about everything they say and do, including outside of China.”

Before her disappearance, Zhang kept close contact with friends and family, but communication was abruptly cut off after July 30, according to CYST. Afterwards, contradictory statements appeared on her WeChat account, raising further concern.



A Chinese international student and activist has gone missing during a trip to China to visit family. Rights and advocacy groups are saying it’s the latest case of transnational repression.

On July 5, Zhang Yadi, 22, who has been studying in France, returned to Changsha, Hunan province, to visit family. On July 30, she disappeared in Shangri-La, Yunnan province.

Zhang is an editor for the digital platform Chinese Youth Stand for Tibet (CYST) that emerged after the “white paper protests” in 2022. According to the group, it aims to “share the hidden truth about Tibet among the Chinese-speaking community.”