India Lampoons Sharif’s ‘Victory' Claims; Declares Won’t Bow to Pak's Nuclear Blackmail

United Nations, Sep 27: For Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif devastated air force bases must be a sign of victory and he can "enjoy" it, India has said lampooning his claims of winning the war against Bharat. But it also put him on notice that it won't give in to Nuclear blackmail and will go after terrorists and their sponsors.

“If destroyed runways and burnt-out hangers look like victory, as the Prime Minister claimed, Pakistan is welcome to enjoy it”, Petal Gahlot, a first secretary at India’s UN Mission said at the General Assembly, ridiculing Sharif’s claim, “We have won the war”.

Exercising the right of reply to his “absurd theatrics” during his speech in the morning, she ripped his claims about the war and the accusations he flung against India while declaring India's zero tolerance for terrorism.

“Where terrorism is concerned, we are making it clear that there will be no distinction between the terrorists and their sponsors”, she said. “Both will be held accountable”.

“Nor will we allow terrorism to be practised under the cover of Nuclear blackmail. India will never bow to such threats”, she said.

She declared, “India’s message to the world is clear; there must be zero-tolerance for terrorism”.

She said that terrorism is “central” to Pakistan’s foreign policy and the recent events again showed that Islamabad glorifies terrorism, and sponsors and protects terrorists.

“No degree of drama and no level of lies can conceal the facts”, she said. Pakistan “again glorified terrorism that is so central to their foreign policy”, she said.

Its role as a state sponsor of terrorism was again exposed when it shielded at the Security Council on April 25, the “Pakistani sponsored terror outfit”, The Resistance Front (TRF), “from the responsibility of carrying out the barbaric massacre of tourists in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir”, she said.

TRF itself had shamelessly claimed it carried out the attack killing 26 Hindu and Christian tourists at Pahalgam.