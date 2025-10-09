Afghan FM Muttaqi in India for week-long visit to Boost Bilateral, Regional Dialogue

New Delhi, Oct 9: Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for an official visit to India, focused on discussing the bilateral ties and regional matters.

Welcoming the Afghan Foreign Minister on his arrival, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) took to X, stating, "We look forward to engaging discussions with him on bilateral relations and regional issues."

Muttaqi will be in India till October 16.

During his visit, the visiting Afghan minister is likely to call on External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

Muttaqi was supposed to visit India a few weeks ago, but had failed to receive a travel ban exemption from the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Last week, addressing a media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the UNSC Committee granted an exemption for Muttaqi's travel to India.

"All of you would have seen the exemption that has been granted by the UN Security Council Committee for the travel of the Afghan Foreign Minister to New Delhi from October 9 to 16. This public information is in the public domain. We shall keep you updated in this regard," Jaiswal told reporters.