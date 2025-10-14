Top 6 Safest Cities in India, According to Numbeo’s Safety Index 2025

Safety is one of the most important factors people consider when deciding where to live, work, or travel. In today’s fast-changing world, with rapid urbanization and growing law enforcement challenges, not every place can be considered “safe.” This is true not just for India, but globally. According to Numbeo’s Safety Index (mid-2025), India ranks 67th worldwide with an overall score of 55.8. While this may not seem very impressive, there is good news at home — several Indian cities have performed remarkably well on the global stage.
At the top of the list is Mangalore in Karnataka, ranked 50th in the world and recognized as the safest city in India. Known for its serene coastal charm, well-planned urban layout, and relatively low crime rate, Mangalore has quietly emerged as India’s leader in safety. Interestingly, Gujarat has also performed strongly, with three cities making it into the top 10. This reflects the state’s consistent focus on urban safety measures and community policing.
Numbeo’s “Current Safety Index by City (mid-2025)” provides an insightful look into how secure residents and visitors feel across different parts of India. While some metropolitan areas still face challenges like population pressure and petty crime, other cities are being recognized for their livability and sense of security. In this article, we explore the top six safest cities in India, according to Numbeo’s mid-2025 Safety Index — a ranking that highlights where people feel the most protected and at ease.
Mangalore, Karnataka’s coastal beauty, has proudly topped the list as India’s safest city. Known for its peaceful atmosphere and clean surroundings, the city scores an impressive 74.3 on the Safety Index. Its low crime rate and well-maintained civic order make it a comfortable and secure place to live or visit.
Beyond its safety record, Mangalore charms visitors with its beautiful beaches, ancient temples, and calm lifestyle. Popular attractions include Panambur Beach, Kadri Manjunath Temple, Sultan Battery Watchtower, and Pilikula Nisargadhama — each offering a glimpse of the city’s natural and cultural richness.
Vadodara, also known as Baroda, ranks 86th globally and 2nd in India on the Safety Index, with a Safety Score of 69.2 and a Crime Index of 30.8. The city is appreciated for its strong cultural heritage, well-planned roads, and visible police presence, which make it a safe and organized place to live and visit.
Often called the cultural capital of Gujarat, Vadodara is famous for its royal charm and artistic spirit. Some of its top attractions include the Lakshmi Vilas Palace, the Sayaji Garden, and the Baroda Museum & Picture Gallery. Visitors interested in art and history should also explore the Maharaja Fateh Singh Museum, which showcases the city’s rich royal past and cultural legacy.
Ahmedabad, ranked 94th globally and 3rd in India for safety, has a Safety Index of 68.3 and a Crime Index of 31.7. The city is a UNESCO World Heritage City with well-developed civic infrastructure, making it both historic and modern.
Visitors to Ahmedabad should not miss the Sabarmati Ashram, Kankaria Lake, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Museum, and the Jama Masjid. Another unique attraction is the Adalaj Stepwell, known for its beautiful architecture. For those who love shopping and local food, the Manek Chowk night market is a must-visit, full of vibrant sights and flavors.
Surat, ranked 104th globally and 4th in India for safety, has a Safety Index of 66.9 and a Crime Index of 33.1. Known as Gujarat’s diamond hub, Surat is praised for its low street crime and well-monitored public spaces.
The city offers a mix of heritage and leisure attractions. Popular places to visit include Dumas Beach, Surat Castle, Sarthana Nature Park, Dutch Garden, and Ambika Niketan Temple. Surat is a great destination for those interested in history, nature, and city life.
Jaipur, ranked 121st globally and 5th in India for safety, has a Safety Index of 65.2 and a Crime Index of 34.8. Known as the Pink City of Rajasthan, Jaipur is famous for its stunning palaces, forts, and museums.
Top attractions include Amber Fort, Hawa Mahal, City Palace, and the Albert Museum. The city also has tourism-focused safety measures and well-managed heritage areas, making it a safe and enjoyable destination for visitors.
Navi Mumbai, ranked 129th globally and 6th in India for safety, has a Safety Index of 63.5 and a Crime Index of 36.5. This planned satellite city is known for its modern infrastructure and efficient traffic management, making it safer and more organized than many other urban areas.
Its close proximity to leisure spots like Alibaug, Lonavala, and Khandala makes Navi Mumbai a great choice for visitors looking to enjoy a peaceful getaway from Mumbai’s busy city life. [Rh/VP]
