Top 6 Safest Cities in India, According to Numbeo’s Safety Index 2025

Safety is one of the most important factors people consider when deciding where to live, work, or travel. In today’s fast-changing world, with rapid urbanization and growing law enforcement challenges, not every place can be considered “safe.” This is true not just for India, but globally. According to Numbeo’s Safety Index (mid-2025), India ranks 67th worldwide with an overall score of 55.8. While this may not seem very impressive, there is good news at home — several Indian cities have performed remarkably well on the global stage.

At the top of the list is Mangalore in Karnataka, ranked 50th in the world and recognized as the safest city in India. Known for its serene coastal charm, well-planned urban layout, and relatively low crime rate, Mangalore has quietly emerged as India’s leader in safety. Interestingly, Gujarat has also performed strongly, with three cities making it into the top 10. This reflects the state’s consistent focus on urban safety measures and community policing.

Numbeo’s “Current Safety Index by City (mid-2025)” provides an insightful look into how secure residents and visitors feel across different parts of India. While some metropolitan areas still face challenges like population pressure and petty crime, other cities are being recognized for their livability and sense of security. In this article, we explore the top six safest cities in India, according to Numbeo’s mid-2025 Safety Index — a ranking that highlights where people feel the most protected and at ease.