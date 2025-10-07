EAM Jaishankar calls for Balanced approach to AI, says Trust and Safety must Guide Innovation

New Delhi, Oct 7: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, addressing the inaugural session of the Trust and Safety India Festival (TASI) 2025, underscored the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) while urging a balanced and responsible approach to its governance.

The event, held on Monday, served as a pre-summit gathering ahead of the AI Impact Summit scheduled for February 2026.

Speaking at the event, Jaishankar highlighted how technology has always shaped human progress but warned that its outcomes depend on the choices societies make.

"In human history, the advancement of progress has been determined by the march of technology. Yet, that has not always been a linear path. The promise and the perils have always been two sides of the same coin. Choices made in the deployment and application decided the difference between empowerment and exploitation, between democratisation and domination, and between partnership and polarisation," he said.

"Today, we are at the cusp of an immense change, and decisions made by us, individually and collectively, will help decide the fate of the foreseeable future," he said.

The EAM noted that AI, in the coming years, would profoundly transform economies, reshape work habits, create innovative health solutions, enhance access to education, improve efficiencies, and even redefine lifestyles.

"The difference with the past is that this particular transformation that is going to come upon us -- this will be all-pervasive and not just sectoral. It will impact every citizen in every corner of the world. New efficiencies and new possibilities will certainly emerge, but so too will new players and new power centres," he said.

He stressed that this makes it vital "to adopt a balanced approach to the governance of AI and to ensure that there are adequate guardrails in place to protect digital nagriks".

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaishankar said, "Technology is a force for good, but only if humanity guides it."

He added that trust and safety form the cornerstone of responsible AI governance. For a country like India, he explained, this requires the development of indigenous tools and frameworks, self-assessment protocols for innovators, and the creation of appropriate guidelines.

"Only then can we be assured that the development, deployment, use and governance of AI is safe and accessible," he said.