India's Rise on Global Stage Marked by Commitment to Disaster Relief and Humanitarian Assistance: Report

"India's foreign policy has undergone a profound transformation in recent decades, evolving from a largely reactive posture to one that is proactive, compassionate, and strategically engaged. At the heart of this evolution lies a powerful and often understated pillar: humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR). Far from being a peripheral concern, HADR has become a cornerstone of India’s diplomatic outreach, particularly in South Asia, where the country has emerged as a reliable and preferred first responder in times of crisis," the report detailed.

It stressed that India’s humanitarian effort reflects not just its growing capabilities, but also its civilisational ethos, democratic values, and belief in the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which sees the world as one family.

The report stated that multiple humanitarian crises during 2014-2025 further reinforced India’s commitment to swift, coordinated, and principled disaster relief across borders. The extent and sophistication of the humanitarian and disaster relief operations showcase India’s strategic intent and operational maturity.

“In 2023, Operation Karuna delivered critical aid to Myanmar following Cyclone Mocha, with Indian Navy ships transporting relief supplies to affected areas. In 2024, Operation Sadbhav extended support to Nepal and Bangladesh after devastating floods, reinforcing India’s role as a regional stabiliser,” the report mentioned.