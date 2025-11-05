8 in 10 Indians Embrace Return to Office Policy, Flexibility, Well-Being Major Concern: Report

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) More than 8 in 10 Indians have expressed positive sentiment in returning to office (RTO), with flexibility, well-being major concern, according to a report on Tuesday.

The JLL Workplace Preference Barometer 2025 report showed that 82 per cent of Indian employees are subject to work-from-office mandates, with the majority (8 in 10) expressing positive sentiment toward RTO policies.

The leading sectors driving RTO adoption are technology companies, BSFI, and the education sector.

Indian corporates have successfully cracked the code on workplace excellence, with 83 per cent of employees describing their work environment as close to ideal -- a figure that significantly outpaces the Asia-Pacific average of 64 per cent.