Where Jobs Are Scarce, Over 1 Million People Could Dodge Trump’s Medicaid Work Rules

By Phil Galewitz

Millions of Medicaid enrollees may have a way out of the new federal work requirement — if they live in a county with high unemployment.

By January 2027, President Donald Trump’s far-reaching domestic policy law will require many adult, nondisabled Medicaid enrollees in 42 states and Washington, D.C., to work or volunteer 80 hours a month or go to school.

But under the law, Medicaid enrollees in counties where unemployment is at least 8% or 1.5 times the national unemployment rate could be shielded from the work requirement, if their state applies for an exemption.

A new analysis by KFF shows that exemption in the GOP’s work requirement could offer a reprieve to potentially millions of Americans caught in a tough spot — needing to work to secure health insurance but having trouble finding a job.

The Congressional Budget Office projected the work requirement would apply to 18.5 million Medicaid enrollees, causing about 5.3 million to lose their government health coverage by 2034. CBO spokesperson Caitlin Emma confirmed to KFF Health News that analysts factored the unemployment rate exemption into their projections. Only states that expanded Medicaid under the 2010 Affordable Care Act or a special waiver must enact a work requirement, under the federal law.

But how many people could be exempt depends on how the Trump administration interprets the law, in addition to whether their states’ officials apply.

For example, if Trump officials exempt people in counties where the unemployment rate has been above the law’s thresholds for any month over a 12-month period, about 4.6 million Medicaid enrollees in 386 counties could qualify for an exemption today based on the latest unemployment data, according to KFF, a health information nonprofit that includes KFF Health News.

That amounts to just under a quarter of all Medicaid enrollees subject to the work requirement.

Under that one-month threshold, “the impact could be fairly significant,” said Jennifer Tolbert, a co-author of the analysis and the deputy director of KFF’s Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured.

But, she said, the Trump administration is more likely to adopt a stricter threshold based on average unemployment over a 12-month period. That would align with work requirements under the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the food assistance commonly known as food stamps.

Only about 1.4 million Medicaid enrollees living in 158 counties could be exempted under that standard, or about 7% of the total subject to work requirements, KFF found. That’s about 7% of enrollees who live in expansion states who would otherwise need to meet the new requirement.