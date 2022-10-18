Jay Shah says Indian team won't travel to Pakistan for 2023 Asia Cup

Indian cricket team will not travel to Pakistan and will insist on a neutral venue for 2023 Asia Cup, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed on Tuesday after the board's Annual General Meeting, here.

The 2023 edition of the continental championship -- Asia Cup -- has been allotted to Pakistan as per the International Cricket Council's Future Tours Programme.

However, the BCCI after their AGM, concluded that it will not travel to its neighboring country for the tournament and demanded that the tournament be moved to a neutral venue.