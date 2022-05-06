Tata Motors is all set to disrupt the EV market with Nexon EV Max.

The new centre console:

The teaser shows a completely new centre console in the Nexon EV Max. The new console includes many features that are missing in the current Nexon EV model on sale. It also has features that have been demanded by customers.

There's a digital display in the rotary gear shift knob. This solves the daytime visibility problem of customers. The current Nexon EV customers have been complaining tata about the poor quality of illumination in the rotary gear knob. This creates issues in identifying the driving more during the daytime. As the illumination has been replaced with a bright screen in the Nexon EV Max, it would now be quite easy from the drivers to see the driving mode during the daytime.

The centre console also has buttons for sport driving mode and eco-driving mode. Apart from this, the console includes an electric parking brake with an auto-hold feature. There's also a set of buttons for adjustment of regen levels (regenerative braking).

Probability of features from Nexon Kaziranga edition:

The teaser clearly shows the AQI icon on the infotainment screen of the vehicle. This confirms that the Nexon EV Max will be getting an air purifier inbuild into the air conditioning system, just like the Nexon Kaziranga edition. Also, the auto-dimming IRVM is visible in the teaser. This feature is also available in the Kaziranga edition of Nexon ICE. The presence of these two features from the Nexon Kaziranga edition points out the possibility of ventilated front seats in the Nexon EV Max, just like the Kaziranga edition.

The teaser also features a button for hill-descent control, signalling the possibility of electronic stability program and traction control in the Nexon EV Max. The current Nexon EV lacks these features.

The above features are the ones we were able to spot. There could be several more new and advance additions in the upcoming Nexon EV Max. According to the sources, the Nexon EV Max will cost 3 to 4 lacks over the current model of Nexon EV. This means a possible price range of 16 to 19 lacks. Well, tata seems to be prepared to disrupt the Indian passenger EV market with one product after other. The launch of Nexon EV Max is just the begining, tata has a range of EVs like Punch EV, Altroz EV and Tiago EV, linedup for launch till 2025.