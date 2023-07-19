OTT players shouldn't propagate vulgarity as 'creative expression': Anurag Thakur

After the meeting with the representatives of top OTT platforms, Thakur tweeted: "Interacted with the representatives of leading OTT platforms today on various issues including content regulation, user experience, enhancing accessibility for the specially-abled and overall growth and innovation of the sector."

He asserted that OTT platforms have revolutionised the way we consume content, spurred new talent and showcased regional content at a global scale.

"OTT players have a responsibility of ensuring that their platforms don't not propagate vulgarity and abuse camouflaged as ‘creative expression’. India is a diverse country; OTTs must also reflect the collective conscience of the country and provide a healthy viewing experience for people of all age groups," he said.

"The platforms must also be sensitive to our cultural diversity as we unleash India’s creative economy. The I&B Ministry looks forward to furthering partnerships and engagements towards achieving this goal," Thakur added.

(IANS/SR)