India too big to 'take a pass' on Russia-Ukraine, say bipartisan US senators

The two Senators sounded generally bullish about ties with India and though their remarks did not have the endorsement of the administration or the US Congress or even the US Chamber they reflected a persisting sense of disquiet with India's relative silence on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and internal political developments in India.



"It was a little bit disappointing that when Russia invaded Ukraine, India took a pass," said Senator Cornyn, who, though went on to add that he understood why India did that -- because of "dependency on Russian weaponry". Also, he acknowledged that India "cannot hit the reset button and undo 50 years of history overnight".



Senator Warner, who heads the Senate Intelligence Committee, was less patient.



"The fact that India has arrived as a truly great -- one the most important nations in the world, they can no longer take a pass on some of these things like this moral ... (backsliding on the part of Russian President Vladimir) Putin."



The US has been unhappy with India's reluctance to criticise Putin forcefully. While the Biden administration has remained largely non-committal -- with the exception of an outburst by a senior official during a visit to India -- lawmakers have been less retrained.