Landmark visit of Indian Prime Minister Modi to boost India-US relations

By:- Vaibhav Deshpande

Although US-India relationships have trended in an upward direction in the current century, it has acquired supersonic momentum in the last decade and especially after Prime Minister Modi took oath in 2014. Mr. Modi has built strong personal relationships with all three US presidents who have held office during his term as Prime Minister. These include two democrats and one republican President, clearly showing Prime Minister Modi’s bi-partisan acceptance by the chief resident of the White House.

The Prime Minister’s US visit started in New York with various events including a special event at the UN headquarters, on International Day of Yoga, an event he had helped initiate as a global celebration in the year 2014 and which was unanimously adopted at the UN. He led the global community in celebrating the day at the north lawn of UN headquarters. After New York the focus shifted to Washington where various state events were awaiting him including the grand state welcome at the White House.

On June 22, 2023, the Prime Minister was given an official state welcome on the south lawn. The event was scheduled to start at 10 AM EST but Prime Minister’s fans and well-wishers from the Indian diaspora and others started gathering around 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue from 6 AM. The reason was obvious - this was the first time when the gates of White House were open at this scale for the Indian diaspora. There were multiple entrances set up to get to the event venue, each entrance had lines of visitors spanning multiple blocks and counting thousands. Everyone who made through these entrances had to stand in the line for multiple hours and no one was complaining.