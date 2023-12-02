15% of US population is now foreign-born: Study

US population:- The total foreign-born population in the US, legal and illegal, was 49.5 million in October 2023, -- a record 4.5 million increase since President Joe Biden took office in 2021, a study by a Washington-based think tank found.

At 15 per cent, the immigrant or foreign-born share of the US population is also the highest ever recorded in American history, the Center for Immigration Studies said, citing an October 2023 survey by the Census Bureau.

As a debate rages in the country over the ongoing border crisis, the study showed that the 4.5 million increase is larger than the individual populations of 25 US states.

The foreign-born population has grown on average by 137,000 a month since Biden took office, compared to 42,000 a month during Donald Trump’s presidency before Covid-19 hit, and 68,000 a month during Barack Obama’s two terms.

Based on the think tank's prior estimates of illegal immigrants, more than half of the 4.5 million increase in the foreign-born population since January 2021 is likely due to illegal immigration.

From January 2021 to October 2023, there have been roughly eight million “encounters” at US borders, according to Customs and Border Protection.