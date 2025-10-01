BRICS Expansion 2025: Reshaping the World Politics and Global Economy

The global power dynamics are undergoing a significant transformation with the BRICS Expansion 2025. The bloc continues to emerge as a strong counterpart to the dominance of Western powers. With the addition of new member countries of the emerging economies along with the introduction of “new partner countries” concept in 2024, this expansion is set to attain multipolarity and challenge the existing order dominated by the US and its allies. This expansion could lead to a new world order, potentially redefining global powers and creating a geopolitical shift.
The BRICS group, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, was established in 2009. This five-member bloc aimed to challenge Western dominance in global affairs.
The foundation of BRICS emerged because the international institutions such as the World Bank, the Group of Seven (G7), and the UN Security Council were heavily dominated by Western powers and no longer fully served the needs of developing countries. Moreover, the bloc has sought to coordinate its members’ economic and diplomatic policies, establish new financial institutions, and reduce dependence on the U.S. dollar.
In a significant geopolitical shift, BRICS has expanded its membership, signalling a move towards a more inclusive and multipolar global order. The bloc has become a major political force in the last two decades, while creating a counterweight to Western influence in global institutions. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has recently said, “We are witnessing seismic shifts in global trade … There is a shift from a unipolar to a multipolar world
The BRICS is currently composed of eleven countries: its five original members – Brazil, China, India, Russia, and South Africa and six new members Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates admitted in 2024-25.
The group originally comprised Brazil, Russia, India, and China in 2006; South Africa joined in 2011. The latest expansion, effective in 2024, stems from the Johannesburg Declaration of August 2023. The bloc has also introduced a new “partner countries” category at its 2024 summit held in Russia. Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan were the first countries to get the designation. While falling short of full member status, the “partner countries” classification allows them to participate in BRICS summits.
The BRICS Expansion has introduced new dimensions to the global geopolitical landscape. Emerging economies are increasingly asserting their influence in a multipolar global order. BRICS leaders have long advocated for de-dollarization to reduce the dominance and global acceptance of the U.S. dollar, emphasizing the need to counter Western influence.
In this context, the New Development Bank (NDB), established by BRICS countries, plans to issue its first Indian rupee-denominated bond in the domestic market by the end of March 2026. The NDB, which has previously raised funds in Chinese Yuan and South African Rand, is in advanced discussions with the Reserve Bank of India for its debut rupee issuance.
In recent years, a new multipolar world is emerging. Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said, ‘Our collective desire is to see a fair and representative global order, not one dominated by a few,’ advocating multipolarity. BRICS is steering and reinforcing the narrative that the world order is changing. There are seismic shifts in global trade, intensifying competition and escalating geopolitical tensions.
Currently, the world is experiencing constant jostling as major powers seek alliances while navigating domestic pressures. However, the most pressing questions remain: Can the major powers manage their competition through shared global interests, such as combating terrorism, climate change and environmental pollution? Or will mounting conflict in the newly contested areas of the Arctic, cyberspace, outer space and the oceanic realm, and in ongoing geopolitical hot spots provide the trigger for outright conflict?

