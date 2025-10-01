BRICS Expansion 2025: Reshaping the World Politics and Global Economy

The global power dynamics are undergoing a significant transformation with the BRICS Expansion 2025. The bloc continues to emerge as a strong counterpart to the dominance of Western powers. With the addition of new member countries of the emerging economies along with the introduction of “new partner countries” concept in 2024, this expansion is set to attain multipolarity and challenge the existing order dominated by the US and its allies. This expansion could lead to a new world order, potentially redefining global powers and creating a geopolitical shift.

The Rise of BRICS: Challenging Western Dominance

The BRICS group, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, was established in 2009. This five-member bloc aimed to challenge Western dominance in global affairs.

The foundation of BRICS emerged because the international institutions such as the World Bank, the Group of Seven (G7), and the UN Security Council were heavily dominated by Western powers and no longer fully served the needs of developing countries. Moreover, the bloc has sought to coordinate its members’ economic and diplomatic policies, establish new financial institutions, and reduce dependence on the U.S. dollar.



Expansion of BRICS: New Members and ‘New Partner Countries’

In a significant geopolitical shift, BRICS has expanded its membership, signalling a move towards a more inclusive and multipolar global order. The bloc has become a major political force in the last two decades, while creating a counterweight to Western influence in global institutions. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has recently said, “We are witnessing seismic shifts in global trade … There is a shift from a unipolar to a multipolar world

The BRICS is currently composed of eleven countries: its five original members – Brazil, China, India, Russia, and South Africa and six new members Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates admitted in 2024-25.

The group originally comprised Brazil, Russia, India, and China in 2006; South Africa joined in 2011. The latest expansion, effective in 2024, stems from the Johannesburg Declaration of August 2023. The bloc has also introduced a new “partner countries” category at its 2024 summit held in Russia. Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan were the first countries to get the designation. While falling short of full member status, the “partner countries” classification allows them to participate in BRICS summits.