Karur Stampede Row: TVK Chief Vijay Sends Message to CM Stalin, Says 'Do Anything to Me'

A stampede at TVK chief Vijay's election rally in Karur, killed 41 people and injured many.
Vijay expressed sorrow in a video post on X and challenged CM Stalin.
The incident intensified political tensions, with DMK criticizing the rally venue for safety hazards
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay addressed the deadly stampede at his election campaign rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on September 27, 2025, which killed 41 people and injured many. In a video posted on his X account on September 30, 2025, Vijay expressed sorrow, calling it the most painful moment of his life, and targeted Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, accusing the administration of retaliating against TVK workers. He claimed that the truth about the incident would soon emerge.
The stampede occurred in Karur’s Roundana area when crowds rushed toward the stage during Vijay’s speech, triggered by overcrowding near a petrol bunk and a drainage canal. Police arrested two TVK functionaries—Karur West District Secretary Mathiyazhagan and town functionary Paun Raj—who were remanded to judicial custody until October 14.
Vijay defended his actions, stating that he remained in his campaign vehicle to avoid further panic. He noted that TVK had followed all event protocols and had conducted rallies in five other districts without issues, questioning why the incident occurred only in Karur. He accused the state government of targeting his party workers, saying:
“CM sir, if you intend to take revenge, do anything to me, but don’t lay a hand on them.”
He further challenged M. K. Stalin by adding, “We did nothing beyond that. CM sir, if you want to take revenge, do whatever you can, but do not touch them. I will either be at home or in the office. Do whatever you can.”
Vijay announced plans to visit Karur to meet survivors and families, vowing that TVK’s political journey would continue with greater resolve. He questioned whether the FIRs filed against TVK members amounted to revenge by the chief minister. Vijay emphasized that the public knows the truth and predicted revelations soon. “All the truth will come out soon,” he stated in the four-minute-long video clip posted on his X account.
The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) criticized the rally’s venue for its proximity to hazardous sites. DMK MP A. Raja claimed Vijay’s departure from Karur indicated a guilty conscience. The state government denied allegations of suspending power during the rally and presented video evidence of norm breaches at other TVK events, including in Namakkal.
Police and medical teams responded swiftly, transporting victims to hospitals. The Tamil Nadu government announced compensation for the deceased’s families, who also received condolences from state officials. Vijay extended condolences, stating, “No word can ever compensate for the loss,” and prayed for the injured.
The incident has raised concerns about crowd management at political events, with ongoing investigations likely to shape future regulations in Tamil Nadu.
