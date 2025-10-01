Karur Stampede Row: TVK Chief Vijay Sends Message to CM Stalin, Says 'Do Anything to Me'

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay addressed the deadly stampede at his election campaign rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on September 27, 2025, which killed 41 people and injured many. In a video posted on his X account on September 30, 2025, Vijay expressed sorrow, calling it the most painful moment of his life, and targeted Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, accusing the administration of retaliating against TVK workers. He claimed that the truth about the incident would soon emerge.

The stampede occurred in Karur’s Roundana area when crowds rushed toward the stage during Vijay’s speech, triggered by overcrowding near a petrol bunk and a drainage canal. Police arrested two TVK functionaries—Karur West District Secretary Mathiyazhagan and town functionary Paun Raj—who were remanded to judicial custody until October 14.

See Also: Tamil Nadu Mourns as 39 Killed in Stampede at Vijay’s Political Rally

Vijay defended his actions, stating that he remained in his campaign vehicle to avoid further panic. He noted that TVK had followed all event protocols and had conducted rallies in five other districts without issues, questioning why the incident occurred only in Karur. He accused the state government of targeting his party workers, saying:

“CM sir, if you intend to take revenge, do anything to me, but don’t lay a hand on them.”