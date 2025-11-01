Trump Strikes A Trade Truce With Xi, But Superpower Competition Is Here To Stay

Will Trump And Xi Agree To A Broader Deal?

Trump said after his meeting with Xi that the United States is lowering the fentanyl tariff on Chinese goods to 10 percent from the current 20 percent and that China will end its embargo of US soybeans, an economically important export.

Beijing also agreed to pause controls it imposed on strategic rare-earth minerals and to suspend port fees for a year.

Da Wei, the director of Tsinghua University's Center for International Security and Strategy, wrote in Foreign Affairs magazine ahead of the Trump-Xi meeting that it represented a “narrow but important opportunity for the United States and China to enter a new phase of bilateral relations.”

“The United States and China do not have to be friends, but they do have to avoid being enemies,” he wrote.

Whether it leads to actionable momentum to strike a deal beyond deescalating this year’s trade tensions, or if it simply results in a temporary truce, remains to be seen.

"Both capitals will keep believing they can outlast and outmaneuver each other, working feverishly to erode the other’s leverage," Craig Singleton, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington-based think tank, told RFE/RL. "That’s the paradox of this relationship: interdependence without trust, competition without closure. Busan may have bought time, but little more."

Beijing and Washington negotiated for months with little tangible progress beyond a brief reprieve from tit-for-tat tariffs in May and progress could be even thornier as both sides try to tackle more tense issues, such as US export curbs on certain types of semiconductors or geopolitical topics like Taiwan.

Trump could also bring new issues to the negotiating table that would further complicate talks.

Shortly before his meeting with Xi, Trump posted on social media that he instructed the Pentagon to start testing nuclear weapons after a 30-year moratorium, saying China and Russia -- the world’s other major nuclear powers -- could catch up with the United States within five years.

It’s unclear exactly what Trump intends. In his post, he wanted to start testing “our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis,” which could mean showing off the power of American missiles or undersea nuclear assets, rather than conduct an actual nuclear test. It’s unclear if Trump wants to see tests of missiles capable of delivering a nuclear weapon, or tests that involve actual nuclear explosions.

China’s expanding nuclear stockpile has been a fixation for Trump and also appeared in his rationale when he said that the United States needed to retake control of Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan.

The comments also come after Russia announced that it had successfully tested a nuclear-powered super torpedo called Poseidon on October 29 and praised the successful test of a nuclear-powered cruise missile just three days before.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, has so far abstained from testing a nuclear weapon or carrying out a nuclear detonation.

The first Trump administration tried to start three-way nuclear talks with Beijing and Moscow as Washington looked to negotiate a new accord to replace the New START treaty, a foundational piece of arms-control infrastructure, that will expire on February 5, 2026.

China rejected joining those talks in 2020, but the talk of future US tests could push Beijing to the negotiating table.

Russia suspended its participation in New START in February 2023, but it did not withdraw from the treaty, saying that it would continue to abide by the numerical limits in the treaty.

Did Beijing Overplay Its Hand On Rare-Earth Minerals?

Beijing shook global supply chains when it first brought in export controls in April on rare earth minerals. The move caused shortages overseas and highlighted China’s willingness to use its near monopoly on the 17 elements that make up smartphones, military drones, and medical devices.

Those curbs were expanded in October, specifically targeting elements in defense supply chains and the equipment used to process them.