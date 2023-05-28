PM Modi inaugurates new Parliament House

After installing the historic 'Sengol' near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled the plaque to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building here.



After the 'puja' and 'havan', the Prime Minister received the historic 'Sengol' from the Adheenams' seers and then installed it inside the new Parliament building near the Lok Sabha Speaker's Chair. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accompanied the Prime Minister.



The Prime Minister along with Birla unveiled the plaque to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament house.