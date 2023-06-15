Earthquake: Some schools closed in J&K's Doda, Kishtwar after 5 aftershocks rock areas

The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda and Kishtwar districts ordered closure of some schools in the affected areas after five mild tremors rocked these areas following a 5.4 magnitude earthquake that hit the twin districts on June 13.



Reports said that five mild tremors have occurred in Doda and Kishtwar districts since June 13 and this has triggered fear among the residents of these two districts.



The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) data said that the first earthquake of 3.3 magnitude was recorded in Kishtwar at 8.29 a.m. and its epicentre was 5 kms inside the earth while the second earthquake of 3.4 magnitude was recorded at 4 p.m. with epicentre at a depth of 5 kms on Tuesday.