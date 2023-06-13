Canadian Minister will provide appropriate remedy for Indian students facing deportation

"As per our (MPs) briefing (by the government), their number could be around 200, 50 cases are under consideration and some of them have already been deported," Dhaliwal told IANS on Tuesday over phone.



He said only one student from Punjab who is facing deportation has contacted him.



"As per our information gathered by my office, the student, who passed out of a two-year programme from Langara College with high grades, is the genuine victim of fraud.



"We are in regular touch with the CBSA and immigration minister Sean Fraser and asked them to evaluate individually of those who were actually cheated and each one will be given the opportunity to present his/her case... The victim should not be punished but the culprit be brought to justice," he added.



Dhaliwal said it is a network of immigration cheats, mainly based in Punjab and Delhi, who have colluded to cheat the Canadian system by getting the students admitted in a college on misrepresentation of facts and fraudulent details.



Later, they told the students that their admission to the college has been cancelled due to a consultant's disagreement with the college.



They further advised the student to take admission in any other college since they have study permit.